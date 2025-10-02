My Afrika Magazine (https://MyAfrikaMag.com), a leading digital platform dedicated to telling authentic African stories, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with APO Group, the leading, multi-award winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. This collaboration marks an important milestone in advancing a shared mission to amplify African narratives and deliver high-quality, reliable content across the continent and beyond.

For years, My Afrika Magazine has provided a platform to celebrate African culture, innovation, and people-driven stories. APO Group, with its extensive distribution network and editorial credibility, has been at the forefront of shaping African media narratives. Recognizing this shared vision, the two organizations have formalized their collaboration through APO Group’s Content Partnership Program, joining a network of more than 300+ media partners across Africa and globally.

Through this partnership, My Afrika Magazine will:

Gain daily access to premium, copyright-free press releases across key sectors, including politics, economy, energy, health, technology, and culture.

Enjoy 12 free corporate press releases per year, allowing the magazine to promote its own events, campaigns, and initiatives across APO Group’s trusted Pan-African and international network.

Benefit from increased traffic and engagement through timely, multimedia-rich stories, delivered automatically at zero cost of content integration.

Strengthen its editorial value and credibility by affiliating with APO Group’s well-respected platform while saving valuable newsroom time.

“This partnership represents a new chapter for My Afrika Magazine,” said Nico Abote, Co-Founder&Managing Executive Editor of My Afrika Magazine. “We are thrilled to align with APO Group, an organization that shares our commitment to amplifying authentic African voices. Together, we will enhance our coverage, expand our reach, and continue shaping a positive narrative of Africa both at home and across the diaspora.”

By joining APO Group’s partner ecosystem, which includes major news aggregators, mobile platforms, and global media, My Afrika Magazine is further positioning itself as a leading voice for African stories that matter, connecting communities across borders and fostering informed dialogue about Africa’s progress.

Media Contact:

Nico Abote

My Afrika Magazine

Email: nico@myafrikamag.com

Tel: Call/WhatsApp: +263 78 216 2298 (ZIM) or +1 403 923 7343 (CAN)

About My Afrika Magazine:

My Afrika Magazine is a dynamic digital publication founded to tell authentic African stories, celebrate success across the continent, and connect the diaspora with home. With a focus on culture, entrepreneurship, innovation, lifestyle, and grassroots storytelling, the magazine provides a platform where African voices are amplified globally.

About APO Group :

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy Agency of the Year South Africa in 2024 and again in 2025 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.