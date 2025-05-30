MultiChoice (www.MultiChoice.com), in collaboration with the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), is proud to announce the successful completion of its first anti-piracy training and enforcement operation in Malawi—marking the beginning of a long-term initiative to combat piracy and protect the creative economy.

On 20 May 2025, MultiChoice, COSOMA, and the Malawi Police Service hosted an intensive anti-piracy training session in Lilongwe. The four-day initiative was attended by 21 participants, including officers from the Malawi Police Service, prosecutors, and representatives from the Ministry of Justice. The training covered key topics such as the types of piracy, enforcement techniques, legal frameworks, and the growing threat of internet streaming piracy.

This capacity-building initiative bore immediate fruit. On 21 May 2025, a successful enforcement operation was carried out in Lilongwe. Acting on intelligence and strategies discussed during the training, the Malawi Police Service, with support from COSOMA, raided an illegal internet streaming operation. Two suspects were arrested, and several hundred pieces of pirate streaming equipment were seized.

The Dangers of Streaming Piracy

Streaming piracy is not a victimless crime. It significantly undermines the creative industry by diverting revenue from content producers, broadcasters, and legitimate service providers. These illegal operations lead to substantial losses in tax revenue for governments, impeding national development and funding for public services.

Consumers who engage with pirate streaming services are also exposed to numerous risks. These platforms often distribute malware, spyware, and other harmful software, potentially compromising users' personal data, financial information, and digital security. Moreover, there are no guarantees around the quality, reliability, or safety of content accessed through illegal platforms.

Rachael Kabango, Assistant Licensing Officer from the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), added:

“According to the Copyright Act Section 113 subsection 4(B) any person who has in his possession any machinery or other devices with the intention of using such devices to produce infringing copies commits an offense and shall be liable to a fine of MWK 10,000,000 and imprisonment for four years, in the case of a continuing offense, to a further fine of MWK 50,000 for each day during which the offence continues.”

Frikkie Jonker, MultiChoice Group Africa Anti-Piracy Director, stated:

“This raid is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and dedicated training. We are proud of the collaboration with the Malawi Police Service and COSOMA and commend them for their swift action and commitment to enforcement. This is the first of many efforts to come in Malawi, and we look forward to supporting more initiatives that strengthen content protection and uphold the rule of law.”

The success of this initiative underscores the need for continued collaboration in tackling piracy at its roots. MultiChoice remains committed to working alongside local authorities and stakeholders to protect the rights of content creators and ensure a safe, legal, and vibrant entertainment ecosystem in Malawi and across Africa.

