The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the killing of Elvino Dias, legal advisor to Presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, and opposition politician Paulo Guambe, and expresses condolences to their families and friends. In a democracy, there is no place for politically motivated killings.

The European Union calls for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation that will bring to justice those responsible for this outrageous crime, provide clarity on the circumstances in which it occurred, and looks forward to reactions by the Mozambican Government.

These events take place after worrying reports about violent dispersion of supporters in the aftermath of last week’s election in Mozambique. The EU calls for utmost restraint by all, and for respect of fundamental freedoms and political rights. In addition, strong protection measures of all candidates in this post-electoral period are crucial.

The European Union Election Observation Mission remains in the country assessing the ongoing electoral process. We expect the Election Management Bodies to conduct the full process with all the necessary due diligence and transparency, respecting the will expressed by the people of Mozambique.