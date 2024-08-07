His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire's President, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, on his country’s National Day.
In this message, His Majesty the King extends His congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to Ouattara, and prosperity to the Ivorian people.
The Sovereign welcomes the fruitful and diverse cooperation model that the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire have built at the service of both peoples.
"I assure you, in this regard, of My faithful readiness to pursue, with Your Excellency, our resolute commitment to a solid and enduring Morocco-Ivorian partnership and to strengthened inter-African cooperation", said His Majesty the King.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.