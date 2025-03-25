Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Hellenic Republic, Constantine Tassoulas, on his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations to Mr. Tassoulas, and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Greek people.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to commend the distinguished relations uniting the two countries, reaffirming His keenness to work with the Greek president to strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

