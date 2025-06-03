Miles of nothingness. Searing heat. Rationed food provisions, dependent on weekly deliveries from colleagues at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Bentiu.

UNMISS peacekeepers from Mongolia are committed to enduring the most difficult of conditions to help safeguard the communities surrounding their temporary base in Abiemnhom, Northern Unity State, and beyond.

After a devastating attack by an armed group on Abiemnhom in April, that left 52 people dead and hundreds fleeing for their lives, the Mongolian peacekeepers rapidly responded by creating a protective presence outside their base, providing sanctuary to at least 800 people in need.

“When the attack happened, people ran and swam across the river. A lot of people, including women and children, drowned. The Mongolian peacekeepers helped us to rescue people and bury the victims. They also created a safe space when we were in urgent need,” recalls Abiemnhom resident, Mawut Lueth.

Since the attacks, the peacekeepers have intensified their patrols by day and night.

“Patrolling matters so much. It is not just about checking security or monitoring the situation. The real value is that it keeps us connected with people. Every patrol is a chance to talk to people, listen to their concerns and build that essential trust,” describes Mongolian Battalion Commander, Major Davaadorj Boldbaatar.

With their location largely inaccessible by road due to extraordinary flooding, the peacekeepers’ only connection to the main base in Bentiu and the critical supplies they need, is a United Nations helicopter which lands at an airstrip for a few hours every Wednesday.

This doesn’t deter the peacekeepers from carrying out their mandated work during their three-month rotating deployment to the isolated area.

With security gradually improving in Abiemnhom, more than 130 families have been able to return to the area, although most found their homes and livelihoods in tatters following the attack.

To enable the residents to safely rebuild their lives, the peacekeepers will maintain their vigilant presence until they are needed elsewhere.

“As long as UNMISS continues here and, as long as our presence can contribute to peace in the area, Mongolian peacekeepers will fulfill our duties in Abiemnhom, South Sudan.”