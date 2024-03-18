The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will undertake a Working Visit to the United States of America and the Caribbean Island of Jamaica, from 18-26 March 2024.

The purpose of Minister Pandor’s visit to the United States of America is to engage in high-level consultations and discussions with various stakeholders and organisations, ranging from government, non-governmental, captains of businesses, academia and key figures.

Minister Pandor will speak at the Reception hosted in honour of anti-apartheid activists and the South African Diaspora in Washington DC.

Other activities include participating in a Roundtable discussion with the US-Africa Business Centre; Fireside Chat hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Engagements with Members of religious organisations as well as meeting Members of Congress.

Minister Pandor will also use the opportunity of her visit to deliver a public lecture at Howard University, under the topic “Speaking Truth to Power: Confronting the Disabling of Criticism against Israel in Institutions of Higher Education and right-wing attacks on progressive curricula.”

In Jamaica, Minister Pandor will have a Bilateral Meeting with her counterpart HE Ms Kamina Smith Johnson, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica.

The two Ministers will co-chair the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers.

CARICOM is a group of developing countries of the Caribbean that work together for the benefit of economic growth and trade.

Minister Pandor is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of the West Indies (UWI), under the theme; The Road to Development, Connecting the Diaspora: “The Role of CARICOM in the Realisation of Agenda 2063, using the AfCFTA as a vehicle to Advance Economic, Social and Cultural Rights”.

Minister Pandor will use the opportunity to have meetings with captains of big industries, especially those that are investing in the South African economy.