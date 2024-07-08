The High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 8th July 2024 ahead of her accreditation ceremony on Tuesday 9th July at State House.

During their meeting, the High Commissioner-designate conveyed her President’s congratulations to the Government and people of Seychelles for recently celebrating Seychelles’ 48th anniversary of its Independence.

High Commissioner-designate dos Santos Lucas expressed her country’s interest to enhance collaboration with Seychelles in the field of Tourism. This was an initiative welcomed by Minister Sylvestre Radegonde.

In the field of peace and security, the diplomats discussed maritime security and also touched on the importance of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

Trade, imports and connectivity were also taken up during the meeting.

They also broached on matters of regional importance which concern both countries, such as the upcoming election for a new Chairperson of the African Union Commission and other issues related to the Southern African Development Community (SADC).