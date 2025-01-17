Minister Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, visited the progress of the Dirfo Dam construction and agricultural development in the area on 15 January.

At a meeting with members of the administration in the Akria sub-zone and public representatives, Minister Arefaine urged residents to adopt collective farming practices, which would be facilitated by the dam’s construction.

Regarding the dam’s construction, Eng. Biniam Haile, coordinator of the project, stated that the work is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Infrastructural Development Department of the Central Region, and members of the Defense Forces. He reported that 85% of the dam, which is designed to hold 200,000 cubic meters of water, has been completed.

Eng. Biniam also revealed that over 38 water wells have been filled with water from the dam, benefiting local farmers in developing vegetable and fruit farming.

Lt. Col. Yosief Haile, Commander of the Defense Forces stationed in the area, emphasized the significant role played by the Defense Forces in the project and expressed their commitment to completing the construction on schedule.

Residents expressed optimism, stating that the dam’s construction will alleviate water shortages in the area and support the development of vegetable and fruit farming.

The Dirfo administrative area is located 17 km north of Asmara and is home to over 650 families.