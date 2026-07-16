Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President for the Energy&Resources Industry at Microsoft, has been confirmed as a speaker at the African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 conference and exhibition. As a speaker, Willis brings one of the world’s foremost voices on the convergence of AI, cloud computing and energy infrastructure to Africa’s premier energy investment event. His participation comes as AI-driven digital infrastructure emerges as a new catalyst for power generation, grid expansion and energy investment across the continent.

AEW 2026 – taking place from October 12‒16 in Cape Town – serves as the continent’s biggest energy gathering, bringing together government leaders, operators, financiers, technology companies and service providers to advance investment across Africa’s oil, gas and broader energy sectors.

A former CEO of bp Angola, Willis now leads Microsoft’s global strategy for the energy and resources industry, helping utilities, oil and gas operators, mining companies, and governments deploy cloud technologies and AI to improve operations while supporting the infrastructure required to power next-generation digital economies. His participation reflects the growing recognition that Africa’s energy future will be shaped not only by resource development, but also by the expansion of digital infrastructure.

A central theme of Microsoft’s strategy is the relationship between AI infrastructure and electricity investment. Rather than viewing hyperscale data centers as a burden on already constrained power systems, the company promotes a model whereby large, predictable electricity consumers create the commercial certainty needed to finance new generation capacity, transmission infrastructure and grid modernization. As AI infrastructure expands across Africa, this model is expected to play an important role in mobilizing investment into renewable energy, firm generation capacity and transmission networks.

Willis has also championed a broader strategy centered on building AI infrastructure alongside communities, improving computing efficiency through metrics such as tokens per watt and expanding Microsoft’s infrastructure footprint beyond traditional markets. The approach aligns closely with Africa’s growing need for resilient electricity systems capable of supporting industrial development and expanding digital economies.

Microsoft recently launched its $2.5 billion Frontier Company initiative to help organizations deploy AI at scale through specialized engineering and industry expertise. Across Africa, Microsoft continues expanding its digital footprint through investments in cloud infrastructure, AI capability development and regional data centers, including additional investment in South Africa and major planned infrastructure projects elsewhere on the continent.

Rising electricity demand from data centers is expected to accelerate investment in renewable generation, battery energy storage systems, gas-fired power, transmission infrastructure and energy wheeling, while creating new opportunities for independent power producers, utilities and infrastructure investors. As governments pursue both digital transformation and universal electrification, closer coordination between technology companies and energy developers is paving the way for increased collaboration and investment.

“Artificial intelligence is creating an entirely new category of energy demand, and Africa has a unique opportunity to turn that demand into long-term investment in power generation, transmission and digital infrastructure. Darryl Willis brings a rare perspective from both the energy industry and the global technology sector. His insights will help shape an important conversation about how Africa can build the resilient energy systems needed to power both industrial growth and the AI economy,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.