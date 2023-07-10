Flapmax (https://Flapmax.com/), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company on a mission to enrich the lives of everyone on the planet through innovation, has announced the launch of the second FAST Accelerator program. It is designed to support and fund the next generation of innovative companies and entrepreneurs throughout the African continent. Building on the success of the inaugural program, FAST Accelerator 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3JSsCYN) offers a transformative experience for startup founders seeking to scale rapidly and sustainably. More than 800 startups from 25+ countries applied to join the inaugural program.

“FAST Accelerator represents our commitment to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs who are driving sustainable innovation across the continent of Africa and emerging markets,” said Dr. Dave Ojika, CEO of Flapmax. "Through this comprehensive program, we are dedicated to connecting startup founders with a global community, industry-leading technology, and the essential startup funding necessary to forge the path towards local, sustainable, and AI-powered technological solutions of the future. Together, we unite in building a brighter future for Africa and the world, fueled by the transformative power of technology and innovation.

In partnership with Microsoft, the FAST Accelerator initiative combines business development, technology integration, funding opportunities, and community building to empower startup companies based in Africa and emerging markets to deliver sustainable solutions. It also provides dedicated venture funding and invaluable mentorship opportunities. The top ten FAST Accelerator 2023 startup participants will be selected for a five-week program in Silicon Valley, California, to forge relationships with industry experts, potential investors, and global partners through Flapmax’s vibrant ecosystem of over 600 corporate partners.

Startup leaders are encouraged to apply to FAST Accelerator this July. To be eligible, startups must be based in Africa, prepared to scale or expand throughout the continent, and have demonstrated established product-market fit and revenue generation. The program is prioritizing business-to-business startups for this cohort, with the areas of healthcare, fintech, Edutech, and industrials/agtech of particular interest. Sustainability and deeptech startups are also encouraged to apply.

Program participants must be available and committed for the entire duration of the program, which includes a two-week virtual bootcamp in August 2023, followed by a five-week accelerator program in October in California. The journey begins with an intensive virtual bootcamp designed to validate startup ideas, refine business models, and prepare founders for the next stage of growth. Next, the top startups are selected to join a five-week accelerator program on the ground in Silicon Valley to experience unparalleled acceleration, networking, and fundraising opportunities, while immersing themselves in the dynamic startup ecosystem of Silicon Valley.

"As a HR technology company dedicated to building world-class software solutions for businesses, we are delighted to have participated in the transformative FAST Accelerator program in 2022," stated Lekan Omotosho, co-founder and CTO of Pade. "The technology and business masterclasses offered through Flapmax Learn were truly exceptional, and the invaluable network of mentors and advisors has played a significant role in our growth. With the successful raise of $500,000, we are poised to scale our cutting-edge HCM solutions across the continent, catering to both SMEs and large corporations."

"At Snark Health, we are pioneering a novel approach to healthcare payment solutions, and our collaboration with FAST Accelerator has been instrumental in driving our growth," said Edwin Lubanga, co-founder and CTO of Snark Health. "Through FAST's support, we have gained access to critical infrastructure, enabling us to deploy our services at scale. Working in conjunction with Microsoft and Azure services and partnering with hospitals in Kenya, we are determined to deliver equitable and affordable healthcare to tens of thousands of SMEs and health centers across Africa, creating a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape."

"Our collaboration with FAST Accelerator has opened doors to an extraordinary opportunity, one that I fully endorse," said Innocent Orikiiriza, founder and CEO of KaCyber Technologies. Guided by FAST Accelerator, we have developed a comprehensive sustainability framework that now underpins our business operations, emphasizing the vital importance of sustainability in the public transport sector. Additionally, we have achieved a major milestone of processing 11 million travel tickets to date, amounting to a transaction value of 200 billion Ugandan shillings, immensely bolstering our revenue pipeline. With major corporate partnerships underway, we eagerly anticipate unlocking even greater possibilities with FAST as we work towards realizing a seamless and sustainable mobility experience throughout Africa.”

For inquiries, please contact: team@fastaccelerator.com or visit www.FASTAccelerator.com

About Flapmax:

Flapmax is a data and AI technology company partnering with leading technology providers around the globe to identify and accelerate to market sustainable technology solutions that improve communities worldwide. With a focus on AI-powered startup solutions that are global and sustainable, Flapmax is improving collaboration across borders and connecting innovators and entrepreneurs with digital transformation solutions, AI models, and global partnerships.

About FAST Accelerator:

A global Flapmax initiative created in partnership with Microsoft, FAST Accelerator connects international entrepreneurs and startups with business development, technology integration, funding, and community building opportunities designed to enable rapid and sustainable growth. Program graduates have raised millions in startup funding, created thousands of new jobs in their communities, and are using technology to meet global economic and sustainable development goals in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, supply chain and climate justice.