As we celebrate this year’s Labour Day, I extend my deepest appreciation to all workers of Seychelles. Your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in shaping the strong economy we enjoy today. You are the backbone of our nation—driving development, ensuring social stability, and fostering prosperity.

This year’s Labour Day theme, “A Dynamic Workforce for a Strong Economy,” highlights the crucial role of an innovative and adaptable workforce. In a world of constant change and uncertainty, our ability to embrace new ideas and evolve is key to sustaining economic growth and stability. In recent years, Seychelles has achieved solid economic growth, reflected in our high GDP. This progress has translated into an abundance of job opportunities, allowing more people to secure employment and contribute to the resilience of our economy. As a result, redundancy applications have decreased, demonstrating that employers are increasingly able to sustain jobs and livelihoods.

I continue to be amazed and inspired by the enthusiasm and achievements of our young post-secondary and university graduates whenever I have the privilege to be in their presence. Their passion and determination signal a promising future, filled with innovation and progress. The exceptional dynamism portrayed by our youth offers a glimpse into the strong workforce that will lead Seychelles forward. Looking ahead, digitalization will play a vital role in shaping the future of work. By embracing technology, we can enhance efficiency, improve productivity, and equip our workforce with the tools needed to thrive in a modern economy. It is imperative that we continue investing in digital skills and fostering a culture of innovation to remain competitive on the global stage.

The IMF recently commended Seychelles for its impressive economic performance and commitment to stability, having successfully met all targets. This is why in 2025, we have been able to increase the national minimum wage from SCR 38.27 per hour to SCR 40.95 per hour for workers other than casual workers and from SCR 44.10 per hour to SCR 47.19 per hour for casual workers. These achievements are a testament to our collective efforts and resilience. Our progress has been hard-earned, and while the road to recovery has not been easy, it is a reflection of our determination and unwavering spirit.

On this Labour Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a workforce that is empowered, forward-thinking, and prepared for the challenges ahead. Together, we will continue to drive Seychelles toward greater economic prosperity and national development.

In this world of endless opportunities, I urge all workers and employers to continue striving with determination, embracing innovation, and remaining steadfast in their commitment to progress. Hard work and a positive mindset are the cornerstones of a thriving nation. Together, through resilience and dedication, we can build a future where Seychelles continues to grow, prosper, and lead by example.

Happy Labour Day to all workers of Seychelles.