Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health provided more than 720 scholarships of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master Degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Diabetes and Endocrinology to doctors from 45 countries in Africa, Asia and beyond. These scholarships are included in the total 1450 scholarships Merck Foundation provided to doctors from 47 countries in 32 critical and underserved medical specialties such as oncology, fertility, respiratory medicine, acute medicine, orthopaedic and many more.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks “World Heart Day 2022” in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their long-term commitment toward transforming patient care landscape and building health care capacity in Africa, Asia and beyond.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “Merck Foundation mark ‘World Heart Day 2022’ in a very unique way, that is by providing more than 720 scholarships of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Diabetes and Endocrinology to doctors from 45 countries. This will contribute to improving cardiovascular care in general since we focus on countries nationwide and not only the capitals. Moreover, I am also very proud that we have provided in total more than 1450 scholarships of one-year diploma and two-year master degree for doctors from 45 countries in 32 critical and underserved medical specialties such as; acute care, Pediatric Emergency, Advanced Surgery, Intensive care, Fertility, Embryology, Oncology, Respiratory and many more.

This is a great milestone to improve patient access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions across Africa and beyond. This achievement is the highlight of my career and my life”.

So far, out of the 1450 scholarships, Merck Foundation has provided more than 120 scholarships for Cardiovascular care specialty training to young doctors from the following 23 countries: Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Philippines, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Dr. Tatenda Hamilton Tengwana, Merck Foundation alumnus from Zimbabwe says, “I always wanted to excel in my field and help patients suffering from heart diseases and other related issues and also help people to prevent heart disease if they are prone to it. I would like to thank Merck Foundation for making this dream a reality. I successfully completed my PG Diploma in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, the skills I gained from this program are tremendous and have helped me to gain confidence to treat cardiovascular patients in my country. I applaud Merck Foundation for supporting doctors like me who are eager to learn and serve their communities”.

Moreover, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, has also introduced Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Details of the awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension”:

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here (https://bit.ly/3csdIun) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here (https://bit.ly/3z55T5z) to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here (https://bit.ly/3z7C0BJ) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here (https://bit.ly/3JaxQNZ) to view more details.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

About Merck Foundation:

