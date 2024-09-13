Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) addresses a wide range of social issues through their More Than a Mother Awards, such as Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels in Africa. Last date for Entry Submission: 30th September 2024. Apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has announced Call for Applications for their Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Awards 2024 in partnership with African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” Campaign. Four awards have been announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students and new potential talents in these fields. The theme of the awards is to raise awareness about any of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” emphasized, “I firmly believe that media, art, and fashion play an important role in raising awareness about sensitive social and health issues. Therefore, we have been launching these awards since 2017, in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother.

One of the great challenges today is that we often feel untouched by the problems of others, even when we can easily do something to help. Giving people access to data most often leaves them feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, not empowered and poised for action. This is where art and media can make a difference. I am looking forward to all the entries from our African talents for these important awards.”

The four awards announced are:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, “I am extremely proud of our winners from our previous editions. All the winners are now members of our Merck Foundation Alumni and are working closely with us to support and empower women&girls at all levels. I invite the African Community of Media, Fashion, Film making, and Musicians, students and potential talents in these fields to apply to our awards, in order to create a culture shift and break the silence about one or more of the following topics: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels. I am looking forward to receiving creative work this year too”.

The details of the awards are as below:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit our website:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/47olL3W

X: https://apo-opa.co/3MJha2Q

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3ZlGDXu

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3TrwUv2

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/3zinRWj

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

About Merck Foundation:

Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/47olL3W), X (https://apo-opa.co/3MJha2Q), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3TrwUv2), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3ZlGDXu) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/3zinRWj).