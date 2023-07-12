The President stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has become one of the advanced countries in various fields of medicine, agriculture, science and technology and industry today thanks to the blessing of the Islamic Revolution, emphasising Iran's readiness to share these experiences with Kenya in the form of commercial and economic exchanges.

The meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kenya was held under the chairmanship of the Presidents of the two countries.

Speaking in the meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Kenya, which was held before noon this Wednesday during his official visit to this country, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi described the relations between the two countries to have deep historical roots and, referring to the huge capacities in Iran and Kenya, emphasised the necessity of using these capacities in line with the development of business interactions.

Dr Raisi described the current level of trade between the two countries to be insufficient and unacceptable and emphasised on increasing the level of cooperation up to 10 times in the first step.

Also in this meeting, Mr William Ruto, the President of Kenya considered the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kenya as the beginning of a new chapter in the relations between the two countries, and expressed his country's interest in developing business interactions and investing in tourism, fisheries, agriculture, and medical equipment with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also, at the beginning of this meeting, the high-ranking political and economic delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kenya discussed and exchanged opinions about the solutions for expanding cooperation and bilateral interactions in the political, economic and cultural fields, as well as introducing the diverse capacities of Iran and Kenya in various fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, medical equipment, construction materials and petrochemical industries.

The high-ranking officials of the two countries also welcomed the development and creation of a shipping line between the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kenya and reviewed effective solutions for cooperation in these fields.

Before the meeting of the high-ranking delegations, the Presidents of the two countries met and discussed in a private meeting.