On November 25, commencing at 2:00 p.m. for approximately 45 minutes, Mr. FUJII Hisayuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Gen. Muhoozi KAINERUGABA, Chief of Defence Forces, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, the Republic of Uganda, who is visiting Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

  1. At the outset, State Minister Fujii welcomed the first visit to Japan by Chief of Defence Forces Kainerugaba, and stated that he welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations between two countries in recent years through mutual visits by dignitaries and expressed his hope to further strengthen the bilateral cooperative relationship toward TICAD 9 next year.
  2. State Minister Fujii noted that Japan has been cooperating in a wide range of fields including promotion of rice farming and infrastructure development, and expressed his hope to continue to support Uganda's efforts for economic development through public-private partnership. In response, Chief of Defence Forces Kainerugaba expressed his gratitude for Japan's support in various fields including infrastructure development and education.
  3. State Minister Fujii explained the international environment surrounding Japan and its security policy, and exchanged views on cooperation for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region.
  4. Two sides confirmed that this visit to Japan will be an opportunity to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena.

