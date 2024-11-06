The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, and Ms Lisa Seftel, the Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) have endorsed a consultation process between NEDLAC and the Department of Health on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill (B33-2022). This is so that the social partners at NEDLAC, organised business, organised labour and community organisations represented at NEDLAC can engage on the draft Bill.

Following a committee mandate directing the Chairperson to engage NEDLAC following concerns with the consultation processes around the Bill, the Chairperson held an engagement with the NEDLAC Secretariat on 5 November 2024. The Chairperson appreciated the commitment exhibited by NEDLAC to consultation and is of the view that it embodies the founding values of consultation enshrined in our Constitution and the NEDLAC Act.

“It is important to categorically underline that Parliament and NEDLAC were never at odds and that the committee respects and will always promote the council’s importance as a vehicle where government, labour, business and community organisations will cooperate, through problem-solving and negotiation, on economic, labour and development issues, and related challenges facing the country,” said Dr Dhlomo.

In line with this, the Chairperson and the Executive Director have urged the Department of Health to commit to the expedited process that the NEDLAC secretariat has set up where the NEDLAC social partners can be substantially consulted on the Bill. This will result in a consolidated NEDLAC report, which will form part of the inputs when the committee considers the Bill.

Furthermore, it is necessary to highlight that the commitment to a consultation process between NEDLAC and the department does not preclude the committee from continuing with its public participation process, which continues this weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.