Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) extends an official invitation to energy and general news media to participate at the second edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit – scheduled for November 8-9 in Tripoli’s Rixos Convention Centre. Media will have the opportunity to be at the center of this historic summit.

In partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister and with the support of the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation (NOC), this historic summit is poised to bring together leaders and participants from the energy, finance, trading and infrastructure sectors. The 2023 event follows the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2021, which marked a historic milestone as the first major energy investment event held in Tripoli in a decade. Media representatives are invited to cover this second edition, one that promises to shape the future of Libya's energy landscape.

The two-day program features an official reception on November 8 with keynotes delivered from dignitaries as well as strategic panel discussions and presentations across two stages on November 9. The reception and summit feature keynotes from Libyan leaders including Abdulhamid M. Al Dabiba, Prime Minister of the State of Libya; Farhat Omar Bengdara, Chairman of the NOC; and Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil and Gas of Libya.

International invited digitaries include Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy; Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta; and Alparsian Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023 is proud to work with sponsors TotalEnergies, BGN, Repsol, ConocoPhillips, Savannah Energy, OMV and more, and with official supporters Renewable Energy Association of Libya, AmCham Libya, Libyan British Business Association, U.S.-Libya Business Association, African Energy Chamber, and Rystad Energy.