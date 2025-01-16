Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) strongly condemns the armed attack on two of its clearly marked boats on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15 January 2025, in Upper Nile state, South Sudan. The boats, carrying six MSF staff members, were sailing on the river back to Ulang after delivering essential medical supplies to Nasir County hospital. This attack puts the safety of humanitarian workers at risk and disrupts the delivery of critical medical aid to those in need.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the boats, forcing the MSF staff to jump into the river and swim to safety in a nearby village. One staff member sustained an injury while escaping the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment. While all staff have safely arrived in Ulang, this attack is a serious violation of humanitarian principles and international law.

“Such attacks on healthcare workers are unacceptable and highlight the volatile environment in which humanitarian organisations operate in South Sudan,” says Zakaria Mwatia, MSF head of mission in South Sudan. “The people living in Nasir and Ulang counties already face limited access to healthcare and the impact of such violence further jeopardises the delivery of essential medical services, placing them at increased risk.”

As a result of this attack, MSF has been forced to suspend all movements for outreach activities in Nasir and Ulang counties. We call for immediate measures to ensure the safety and protection of humanitarian workers and the unimpeded delivery of essential medical care to those in need.