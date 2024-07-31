The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Commission) is closely monitoring the situation of migrants on the continent and the extreme risks they face, particularly in the context of the increase in migratory flows via the West Atlantic route, notably from Senegal, Mauritania, and Gambia to the Canary Islands (Spain), in search of better living conditions (an increase of almost 160% compared to 2023 according to the International Organisation for Migration - IOM).

The Commission is deeply saddened by the tragic shipwreck of a boat carrying around 300 migrants off the coast of Nouakchott, in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, which killed more than 25 people, including children and women. According to information received by the Commission, 120 people were rescued, including separated and unaccompanied children, while the others are missing and presumed dead.

The Commission extends its sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Commission is all the more concerned that on 1 July 2024, a traditional fishing boat sank off the coast of Mauritania, 89 bodies were discovered, and 72 people are still missing.

The ‘Atlantic route’, used by thousands of migrants in recent years, particularly following the tightening of control measures across the Mediterranean, is one of the most dangerous and deadly migratory routes, mainly because of the strong currents and violent winds that destabilise the boats, which are often in poor condition and overloaded.

Recalling its Resolution ACHPR/RES. 486 (EXT.OS/XXXI1I) 2021 on migrants and refugees missing in Africa and the consequences for their families, and following this umpteenth tragedy, the Commission once again expresses its deep concern at the continuing disappearance of migrants in various circumstances and draws the attention of States to the ever-increasing number of such cases.

The Commission maintains its belief that addressing the underlying causes of migration, establishing legal pathways for migration, and implementing migration policies that prioritize the human rights of migrants are crucial steps to prevent tragedies. It emphasizes that States Parties are obligated to safeguard all migrants, regardless of their background or migration status, throughout their migration process. These responsibilities stem from the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, as well as other pertinent international and regional agreements, including the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration and the "African Guiding Principles on the Human Rights of All Migrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers" (2023).

Hon. Commissioner Janet R. Sallah-Njie

Vice Chairperson, Special rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa and Country Rapporteur for Mauritania

Hon. Commissioner Selma Sassi-Safer

Special Rapporteur on Refugees, Asylum Seekers, Internally Displaced Person and Migrants in Africa