Green hydrogen developer CWP Global has announced it is fast-tracking the finalization of its host government agreement (HGA) with Mauritania over the company’s landmark AMAN green hydrogen project.

The announcement was made by Mike Scholey, CEO, CWP Global at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition in Dakar.

“We’re deep in negotiating host government agreements to develop this project,” stated Mike Scholey, CEO, CWP Global.

The $40 billion AMAN project aims to deploy 30 GW of renewables and produce up to 1.7 million tons of green hydrogen annually. A macroeconomic assessment projects the development could boost national GDP by 40-50% by 2030.

During the event, Dr. Stefan Kaufmann, Former Innovation Commissioner for Green Hydrogen at the German Federal Government emphasized the importance of green hydrogen development for the West African region, highlighting the resource’s potential to drive socioeconomic development and electricity access.

“If Africa chooses wisely and acts decisively, green hydrogen can become a catalyst for shared prosperity on this continent,” Dr. Kaufmann stated.

Meanwhile, Taghya Abeidarrahmane, Director of Low Carbon Hydrogen for the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Mauritania underscored the country’s integrated energy vision, describing green hydrogen development as a key ambition for the government.

“We see the synergy between green hydrogen and industry as a game changer in value creation, collaboration and working towards common goals in the MSGBC region,” stated Abeidarrahmane.