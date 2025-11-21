Master Power Technologies (MPT) (https://kva.co.za), a leading African provider of critical power and data centre infrastructure, has become the first African company to be officially certified as an Endorser of the European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centres.

This milestone positions MPT at the forefront of sustainable data centre design on the continent. It affirms its alignment with the highest international standards for energy efficiency and responsible power use.

The certification, awarded by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), recognises companies that design and support data centres in accordance with rigorous best practices for energy management. MPT now joins a select group of global leaders, including Microsoft, who have earned this prestigious endorsement.

“This is a proud moment for Africa. We have always believed that African engineering can meet and exceed global benchmarks. Now, with this certification, we can confidently assure our clients that their data centres are being built to the same standards as the best in Europe, efficient, sustainable and future-ready,” said Menno Parsons, Founder and CEO of MPT.

Gold standard for data centre design

The European Code of Conduct was launched in response to growing concerns over the energy consumption of data centres. Since its inception in 2008, it has become the gold standard for energy-efficient design and operation across the EU. Until now, no African engineering firm had achieved certification under this framework.

Bernard Lecanu, Managing Director at BL International Consultant and one of the original architects of the Code, welcomed MPT’s certification: “When we began this initiative, we knew that the data centre industry would need to evolve rapidly to meet environmental and energy challenges. MPT’s achievement is not only a first for Africa, it is also a signal that the continent is ready to lead in sustainable digital infrastructure.”

For MPT’s clients, the benefits are immediate and tangible. The certification assures them that their facilities are designed with optimal energy performance in mind, reducing operational costs and environmental impact. It also enhances credibility with global partners, particularly those seeking to align with the EU’s Taxonomy Regulation and sustainability directives.

Boost for Africa’s data centre industry

Beyond commercial advantage, MPT’s endorsement has broader implications for the African data centre industry. As the continent experiences exponential digital growth, the need for resilient and efficient infrastructure is critical. MPT’s leadership sets a precedent and lays the groundwork for a future African Code of Conduct, a project the company is helping to pioneer with support from European institutions.

“This is just the beginning. We are not only building data centres, we are also helping to build a sustainable digital future for Africa. This certification proves that African engineering can meet the most demanding global standards and gives our clients the confidence that every facility we design is optimised for performance, resilience, and environmental responsibility,” said Parsons.

“It also opens the door for deeper collaboration with European partners and policymakers, ensuring that Africa is not just catching up, but actively shaping the future of data centre innovation. We are proud to lead this transformation and are ready to help others follow.”

