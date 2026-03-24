Marriott Bonvoy® (https://apo-opa.co/4bMGKjw), Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) award-winning travel programme and Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline and a Star Alliance member, today announced a partnership that gives travellers more opportunities to earn and redeem points and miles across both hotel stays and flights.

Starting today, eligible members of Marriott Bonvoy and ShebaMiles, Ethiopian Airlines’ loyalty programme, can convert ShebaMiles into Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays, upgrades and more, as well as Marriott Bonvoy points to ShebaMiles to book flights. Members can also choose whether to earn Marriott Bonvoy points or ShebaMiles when staying at properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

This collaboration marks a key partnership for Marriott Bonvoy with a leading African airline, connecting Ethiopian Airlines’ network of over 145 destinations with Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations worldwide.

“Africa is one of the world’s fastest‑growing regions for travel, and this partnership reflects our continued commitment to deliver the most rewarding travel experiences for our members,” said Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Through our partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the freedom to enjoy the benefits of loyalty in ways that are most meaningful to them - whether earning miles during their stays or using points to get the miles they need for flights.”

Rahel Assefa, Ethiopian Airlines Group Vice President of Marketing, also remarked: “The partnership we have established with Marriott Bonvoy is part of our ongoing efforts to advance our vision of enhancing the ShebaMiles member travel experience while diversifying our service offerings. Through this new partnership, our ShebaMiles members will have greater opportunities to earn and redeem their miles through access to Marriott Bonvoy’s global network of hotels across multiple touchpoints and destinations in Africa and around the world. Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to building strategic partnerships with various stakeholders that enhance our service offerings and enable us to continually exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Ethiopian Airlines offers extensive coverage across Africa and frequent connections to major global cities such as Mumbai, Paris, London, Washington D.C. and Beijing. As a member of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network, Ethiopian Airlines gives ShebaMiles members - and Marriott Bonvoy members who convert points to ShebaMiles - access to flight redemptions and cabin upgrades across 25 Star Alliance partner airlines serving more than 1,150 destinations.

ShebaMiles members can convert miles to Marriott Bonvoy points at a 2:1 ratio. Marriott Bonvoy members can convert points to ShebaMiles at a 3:1 ratio and will receive 5,000 bonus ShebaMiles for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points transferred in a single transaction. On eligible stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties, members can earn up to two miles per US dollar spent or can earn Marriott Bonvoy points as normal.

To access these benefits, members simply need to be enrolled in both Marriott Bonvoy and ShebaMiles programmes. No account linking is required. For more information, visit the Marriott Bonvoy (https://apo-opa.co/4rQdMFq) and ShebaMiles (https://apo-opa.co/3Ptwa9A) websites.

Media Contact:

Marriott International

Birgit Deibele

birgit.deibele@marriott.com

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About Marriott Bonvoy®:

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here (https://apo-opa.co/3NYXbRN).

About Ethiopian Airlines:

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) (https://apo-opa.co/4uPvY4G) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for nearly eight decades. Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passenger, and cargo destinations (https://apo-opa.co/4rSK42y) across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft (https://apo-opa.co/4rPWCrm) such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airline in Africa Award’ for eight consecutive years, APEX ‘Best Overall in Africa’ award and ‘Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport’ Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic plan dubbed ‘Vision 2035’ and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

For more information, visit our website at www.EthiopianAirlines.com email us at CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com , or call us at (251-11)517-8913/8165/8907.