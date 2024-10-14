The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has received glorious adulation from the Nayiri, Tiduguma Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga and the Chiefs and people of Mamprugu Traditional area for his stellar years of service to the country.

The President is on a two-day visit of the Northern, North East and Savanna regions of the country to principally extend a note of gratitude to the Nayiri and the people of the area for their prayers, confidence and support throughout his two-terms as President of the Ghana.

In the Nayiri’s remarks when President Akufo-Addo paid a visit to his palace today 14th October, he recognized the President’s political journey as one that did not come easy.

“Your personal resolve, staunch and unwavering commitment unlocked the iron gate to usher in another chapter of Ghana's moment of glory and success. You partnered with my adorable son, HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to transform Ghana.”

He continued that, “significant progress has been made in every facet of our lives in the North East region under your stewardship. You responded to my call for the creation of the North East Region and we have since witnessed monumental improvements in the provision of social amenities.”

“As you bow out of office on January 7, 2025, you do so with pride, having given your all in service to mother Ghana. Your giant footprints have left huge marks on the sands of time”

President Akufo-Addo thanked the Nayiri for helping to maintain the peace of the region, and for helping to bring peace to Bawku and asked for sustained effort to maintain the peace.

He said “I know that without your personal commitment peace would have been difficult. So Ghana is very appreciative of your role in maintaining the peace and I am personally very appreciative of your role. History will record forever that we collaborated to enable the peace.”

In asking for support for his Vice President, President Akufo-Addo said, “when you are a big Chief and you are going, you are concerned about the person who will occupy your seat after you, the difference between us is that you will never know who will follow you, but in my case, I will know who will follow me.”

“Because you are a monarch and you will reign until you die, its only after your death that your successor is chosen, but I am a republican and democratic Chief, and I know who will succeed me. So I’ve come here to ask for your support to make sure that your son, my Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia succeeds me.”

Soliciting further, he said, “I’m asking for your support, not just because he is your son, but I believe he is extremely competent, fit and able to be our next President. Ive worked with him for these past sixteen years and apart from being capable, competent and intellectually well endowed, he is also a man of great loyalty, principled and honest. I am confident that if the people of Ghana agree with me and give him the chance, he will make an excellent President.”

He added that, “Dr Bawumia has been well prepared, and he is now ready to become President. A man of good ideas and a good programme for the country. He is not proposing 24-hour discotheques.”

He is the man best qualified to lead Ghana into the fourth industrial revolution. So I want us to work together make sure he becomes the next president of this country.