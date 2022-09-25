The Republic of Maldives and the Republic of Malawi have formally established diplomatic relations on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

The Joint Communiqué formalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed on behalf of the Government of Maldives by His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, and on behalf of the Government of Malawi by Her Excellency Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi.

Cultivating meaningful partnerships with friendly countries remain a key priority of the foreign policy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The establishment of diplomatic relations, will pave way for new opportunities for the Maldives and Malawi to work together bilaterally and multilaterally, to achieve common goals in areas of mutual interest.

The Republic of Malawi is a landlocked country in southeastern Africa with a population of approximately 18.63 million.

The Republic of Malawi is the 182nd country to establish diplomatic relations with the Maldives.