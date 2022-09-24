Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives


The Republic of Maldives and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau have formally established diplomatic relations today.   The Joint Communiqué formalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed on behalf of the Government of Maldives by His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives and on behalf of the Government of Guinea-Bissau by Her Excellency Suzi Carla Barbosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.  

Establishing diplomatic relations and cultivating meaningful partnerships with friendly countries to achieve common goals in areas of mutual interest is a key priority of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s foreign policy.   Guinea-Bissau is a tropical country on West Africa’s Atlantic coast, with a population of approximately 1.97 million.   The Republic of Guinea-Bissau is the 181st country to establish diplomatic relations with the Maldives.

