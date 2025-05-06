President John Dramani Mahama has launched a comprehensive Code of Conduct and Ethics for all political appointees, marking a significant step toward enhanced transparency, accountability, and ethical governance.

The unveiling fulfils a key promise made during the 2024 general election as part of the President’s 120-day Social Contract with the Ghanaian people. The Code of Conduct applies to executive branch officials, including the President, Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, and Presidential Staffers.

“This Code represents a bold declaration of the standards we must uphold as servants of the public,” President Mahama stated during the launch ceremony at the Presidency.

“It is a living and enforceable framework that outlines what is expected of every individual appointed under this administration. This is a government of shared responsibility, and there will be no sacred cows.”

The Code of Conduct is based on core principles intended to promote a new political culture grounded in transparency, humility, and ethical leadership. Key provisions include requirements that all political appointees:

Serve the public with integrity and impartiality

Place the national interest above personal interests

Avoid misuse of office or state resources

Declare and manage any potential conflicts of interest

Eschew opulence and be accountable for the use of public funds

Demonstrate humility in service, measured language, and respect for citizens

The Code of Conduct establishes stringent guidelines to prevent and manage conflicts of interest, mandating disclosure of any situation where personal interests may conflict with official duties. Specific prohibitions include holding stakes in companies that deal with the Government or relevant ministries, using insider knowledge for personal benefit, and awarding contracts to connected entities.

To maintain impartiality and prevent undue influence, the Code prohibits appointees from accepting gifts or favours, particularly from individuals or companies with interests in governmental decisions.

Gifts received during official engagements exceeding GH¢20,000.00 must be declared and surrendered upon leaving office unless otherwise permitted by the President. Purchasing and distributing hampers using government funds is generally prohibited, with limited exceptions for modest staff recognition.

All official and unofficial international travel undertaken by Ministers requires the prior approval of the Chief of Staff’s office. A report and retirement of impressed funds are due within 14 days of return.

President Mahama emphasised the importance of asset declaration, noting that appointees who failed to meet the March 31, 2025, deadline will forfeit three months of salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares).

Additionally, non-compliant appointees will be required to donate an additional one month’s salary, for a total donation of four months’ salary, to the Mahama Cares Trust Fund. “However, if by the close of Wednesday, 7th of May 2025, any of you still fail to declare your assets, count yourself as automatically dismissed.”

“Strict compliance with this code will restore confidence in the political elite and help to consolidate our democracy,” President Mahama concluded. “Let us walk this path together with discipline, humility, and an unyielding commitment to the people of Ghana.”

Demonstrating his commitment to the principles outlined in the Code, President Mahama, represented by Presidential Spokesperson and Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, presented two vehicles donated by a car company to Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, to be added to the Government vehicle pool.