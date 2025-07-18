President John Dramani Mahama has announced that, beginning with the next cocoa season, Ghanaian cocoa farmers will receive no less than 70 per cent of the prevailing world market price for their produce.

Addressing a grand durbar of chiefs and residents in Juaboso on Tuesday, the President declared: “Let me be clear: we will honour our promise to pay our hardworking farmers 70 per cent of the world market price of cocoa. The sweat of our cocoa farmers deserves dignity and a fair reward.”

Key highlights

1. 70 % price guarantee: The new pricing formula will be reflected in the producer price set by the Producer Price Review Committee ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 crop year.

2. President Mahama announced that construction works will commence this quarter on the Juaboso–Asawinso trunk road, along with 120 km of feeder roads that link farming communities to key buying centres.

3. Government will distribute five million hybrid seedlings and scale up fertiliser subsidies to increase yields and maintain Ghana’s position as the world’s leading cocoa producer.

An additional 10,000 young people are being enrolled in the Cocoa Rehabilitation&Youth Entrepreneurship Programme to rejuvenate aged farms and create decent jobs in the sector.

President Mahama described cocoa as “the lifeblood of our rural economy” and emphasised that sustaining farmers’ livelihoods is central to Ghana’s growth agenda. The chiefs commended the President for honouring his pledges and called for continued collaboration to improve health, education, and market access in cocoa-growing areas.