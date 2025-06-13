On Thursday, President John Dramani Mahama bid farewell to the outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, expressing gratitude for her four-year tenure and emphasising key areas for ongoing Ghana-United Kingdom cooperation.

Mr Mahama lauded the High Commissioner for her “positive engagements” throughout her time in the country. He reflected on the long-standing historical relationship between Ghana and the UK, describing it as having been “so far so good”.

The president, however, emphasised the mutual need for deeper economic partnerships and trade moving forward. He also noted the dynamic changes in the global landscape, including the diminishing nature of traditional development assistance and the necessity for developing countries like Ghana to strategically reposition themselves.

President Mahama also acknowledged the UK’s significant support in counter-terrorism efforts, specifically commending cooperation in intelligence gathering and training.

“We appreciate the partnership we have shared in the fight against terrorism,” President Mahama stated. We will continue to rely on the UK for help and cooperation in intelligence gathering and training to prepare ourselves in the event of any attack.”

Shifting to regional matters, Mr Mahama updated the High Commissioner on his recent proactive engagements with leaders in the Sahelian countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. He pledged further diplomatic efforts aimed at rebuilding trust and improving relationships with these neighbours.

He announced that the upcoming ECOWAS meeting on Sunday – the first since he assumed office – would place the issues concerning the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) at the top of its agenda.

“I am going to have the opportunity to report to the rest of the ECOWAS leaders on trips I made to the three countries and share some of my perspectives about their grievances and how we can redefine relationships,” he told the outgoing envoy.

On the domestic economic front, President Mahama provided an optimistic outlook, reporting progress with a strengthening Cedi, declining inflation, and renewed investor confidence.

“I am happy to report that it’s going well,” he said, detailing the first quarter economic performance report. “The first quarter report on economic performance indicates a GDP growth of 5.3 per cent, inflation has reduced from 23 per cent to 18 per cent since January, and we hope to bring it down to 13 per cent by the end of the year, so that should create some relief for Ghanaians in terms of the cost of living and we will continue to maintain fiscal discipline.”

For her part, High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, who has served in Ghana for over four years, expressed her gratitude for the warm support and cooperation she received during her tenure. She also acknowledged the successful implementation of various British-sponsored interventions during her time.