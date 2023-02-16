Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has been awarded the Cloudflare Partner and Certification Champions for 2022. This double honour from Cloudflare reiterates Liquid C2's commitment to skill growth, sales contribution and bringing the best-in-class solutions to customers on the African continent.

David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2, commented on this recognition, "The partnership with Cloudflare has been a tremendous success for our customers as we can deliver more customised cyber security solutions, improve customer service, and create long-term relationships with customers. This award emphasises the power of collaboration between Cloudflare and Liquid C2 as we help our customers safeguard their operations and continue their digital transformation journeys".

In the last year, the collaboration between Liquid C2 and Cloudflare has helped enterprises and SMEs understand the importance of investing in cyber security solutions considering the ever-growing threat landscape. This award is a competitive, worldwide recognition of excellence among cyber security partners and is a testament to the work undertaken to deliver people-centric, secure workplaces.

Despite being a relatively young player in the cyber security industry, Liquid C2 has demonstrated a deep understanding of the requirements of its African customers. The organisation was the first African company to launch a matrix of Cyber Security Fusion Centres in Africa. Through its strategic partnerships with international players like Microsoft, Oracle, and AWS, Liquid C2 understands how to create cloud solutions that deliver our customers' every business need.

"Liquid C2 team is proud of this recognition as the 2022 Partner of the Year Award, and it will help us to continue our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. Our cyber security experts are here to give your business the robust protection it needs. What-ever your business challenge – We'll C2 it," concluded Behr.

About Cloudflare:

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.Cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Cassava Technology, a pan-African technology group, and the Liquid division was launched to offer customers managed cloud and security services, product solutions, related professional and advisory services to customers in 22 African countries. The business operates Africa's widest Azure Stack deployment across four countries and deployed the only African Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa and Kenya with another four to be launched in 2023. Liquid C2 was selected as an Operator Connect launch partner by Microsoft in six countries. Liquid C2 was a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and 2022 and a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022. https://LiquidC2.Africa