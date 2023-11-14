Liquid C2 (https://LiquidC2.com/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership with Google Cloud in Africa. This collaboration aims to further enhance Liquid C2’s cloud and cyber security offerings, which can now be tailor-made to meet customer needs.

The MOU between Liquid C2 and Google Cloud was signed on November 10, 2023, marking the official commencement of this impactful strategic partnership. It represents a significant milestone in the collaboration between Google Cloud and Liquid C2, as Google Cloud continues to invest in expanding its presence in Africa's cloud and security solutions market. Liquid C2's rapid growth and strong regional presence position it as an ideal partner for Google Cloud.

“Our partnership with Google will enable our enterprise, public and SME customers to harness the power of Google Cloud to enhance their data analytics and security postures and have access to the latest AI-driven tools. Our multi-cloud strategy compliments Cassava Technologies’ pan-African data centres and fibre broadband digital infrastructure all of which are key enablers of our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind,” says Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2

Umesh Vemuri, VP of Strategic Pursuits at Google Cloud, said: “Our partnership with Liquid C2 will build upon Google for Africa's commitment to invest USD1 billion in the region (https://apo-opa.co/3MJwNHL). This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the digital enablement of businesses and governments in Africa with Google Cloud's leading data analytics and AI/ML solutions, communication and collaboration apps, generative AI, and security solutions.”

The partnership between Google Cloud and Liquid C2 for digital transformation in Africa will focus on three primary solution areas, of which the first is to assist customers in integrating and leveraging their data effectively through analytics and AI. This includes breaking down data silos and harnessing the full potential of their data. The application of the latest AI technologies is a key component in driving innovation, underpinned by a robust technology infrastructure.

Secondly, the partnership aims to ensure that customers will be provided with the cyber security expertise and solutions they need to protect their data and assets. This extends to wherever their operations are located and will enable customers to utilise the same security tools and practices that Google uses, including Chronicle and Mandiant solutions.

The third priority centres on enhancing collaboration and creativity, by offering customers access to powerful collaboration tools, such as Google Workspace, enhanced by generative AI (Duet AI). The objective is to empower teams of all sizes to work creatively and productively from any location, with security integrated into the design.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering multi-cloud cloud and cyber security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. Liquid C2 is a Google cloud partner for both Google Workspace and Google Cloud across the sales and service streams. It operates Africa's widest Azure Stack deployment across four countries and deployed the only African Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa, Kenya and Zambia, with another three to be launched in the near future. Liquid C2 was selected as an Operator Connect launch partner by Microsoft in six countries. The organisation was a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 in South Africa and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and 2023 (https://LiquidC2.com/).

About Google Cloud:

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.