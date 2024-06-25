On June 18, at the invitation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Hon. J. Alexabder Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture of Liberia, visited China and met with Hon. Ma Youxiang, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China. The two sides exchanged views on friendly cooperation in the field of agriculture, and expressed willingness to implement the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization proposed by President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue, so as to facilitate Liberia's agricultural development. After the meeting, the two sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Liberia.

On June 20, 2024, Minister Nuetah met with Mr. Liu Yuxi, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations, agricultural cooperation, etc., and agreed that the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has been fruitful. The two peoples have united and cooperated in the fight against Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic, forging a deep friendship. The two sides are willing to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen mutual support, and take the Summit of the FOCAC as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with China in various fields such as agriculture, transportation, and poverty alleviation, and continuously push bilateral relations to new levels.

During the visit, Minister Nuetah also visited the China Agricultural University and the National Agricultural and Rural Development Research Institute, and and traveled to Fujian Province to learn about the advanced concepts and technical practices of ecological recycling agriculture, such as ecological fishery in paddy field.