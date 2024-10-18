His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., was today received in audience by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

The meeting reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Liberia and the Holy See and follows Liberia’s tradition of engagement with global partners for peace, development, and social progress.

During the discussions, President Boakai and Pope Francis focused on the ongoing collaboration between Liberia and the Catholic Church, particularly in the crucial areas of education and healthcare.

The President expressed deep gratitude for the Church’s contributions to the betterment of the Liberian people through its educational institutions and medical services, which have played a pivotal role in advancing social welfare and human dignity in the country.

Following his audience with the Holy Father, President Boakai met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The discussions touched on Liberia’s current social and economic situation. The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in Liberia.

The leaders also exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues, with particular emphasis on migratory challenges and the impact on African nations.

The talks highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing the root causes of migration, ensuring human rights, and fostering development across Africa.

President Boakai expressed his appreciation to the Holy See for its continued support for Liberia and emphasized his Administration’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with the Catholic Church for the benefit of the Liberian people.