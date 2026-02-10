His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, February 11, 2026 as “Armed Forces Day,” and to be celebrated throughout the Republic as a national holiday.

The Proclamation further directs all military and paramilitary organizations within the Republic to organize and execute appropriate programs including parades and other ceremonies in recognition of the Day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year marks the 69th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day and will be celebrated at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) at 8 o’ clock under the theme: “SECURING LIBERIA TOGETHER: STRENGTHENING INTER-AGENCY COOPERATION AGAINST DRUG TRAFFCKING AND EMERGING SECURITY THREATS.”

According to the proclamation, special attention and honor will be given to the veterans of the AFL and the Coast Guard, who have seen active and experienced actual service therein and have upheld the tenets of democracy and human rights during services.

The release further orders all government offices, public and business houses to be closed on that day. The proclamation is in consonance with an Act of National Legislation of the Republic of Liberia, declaring the 11th day of February of each year as Armed Forces Day to be observed as a national holiday.

The proclamation stresses that the Armed Forces Day celebration is also in recognition of the role the Armed Forces of Liberia plays in protecting the country’s territorial integrity and participating in the structural and social transformation of the country.

“With the passage of the New National Defense Act of 2008, the Liberia Coast Guard has been established to effectively carry out its constitutional duties and responsibilities in safeguarding Liberia’s territorial waters and marine resources,” the Presidential proclamation declares.

The proclamation stressed that the Government of Liberia found it necessary to recognize the talents, services, patriotism, loyalty and gallantry for the upkeep of this Noble Heritage by those men and women who are now memorialized through the establishment of the Department of Veterans Affairs, as ordered by the Act of the National Legislature of Liberia of 22nd July 2008.