The Proclamation has called upon all people residing in the territorial confines of Liberia to cooperate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion. The observance of World Environment Day provides the opportunity to focus worldwide attention on the importance of the environment, and to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development. The celebration of the Day calls for positive actions and best practices on how we can end plastic pollution within our various communities or environment. The proclamation stresses that it is our responsibilities in finding a suitable way on how to end/mitigate this act of pollution within our environment.

The President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Thursday, June 5, 2025, as “World Environment Day” to be observed throughout the Republic as a “Working Holiday”. The United Nations General Assembly, by a Resolution adapted in 1972, declared June 5th each year to be observed as “World Environment Day” by all Member States. According to a Foreign Ministry release, as a member of the world environmental community, Liberia will join in the celebration of the World Environment Day under the global theme: “Ending Plastic Pollution” and the national theme: “Enhance the three R: Reduce, Reuse and&Recycle.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.