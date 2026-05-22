The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has extended warmest congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Cameroon on the occasion marking the anniversary of the National Day of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to His Excellency Mr. Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, President Boakai, on behalf of the government and people of Liberia and in his own name, lauded efforts of the people of Cameroon for the preservation of unity and peace and for pursuing the path of wholesome development over the years.

He added that as Cameroon commemorates this joyous occasion, his government looks forward to strengthening the already excellent bilateral ties subsisting between Liberia and Cameroon.

The Liberian leader further expressed confidence that Liberia and Cameroon will continue to work together to promote global peace, security and economic development.

President Boakai then prayed that the Almighty God will endow President Biya with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.