The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Korea on the occasion marking the 79th Independence anniversary of that great country on August 15, 2024. In his message to His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, President Boakai extended warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Korea on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name.
According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai stressed that as the people of South Korea celebrate this auspicious occasion, he hoped that these festivities will cultivate new frontiers in the bilateral ties and promote international peace and security in keeping with the principles of the United Nations. The Liberian leader then hoped that the bonds of friendship so happily subsisting between the two countries will be further strengthened for their mutual benefits.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.