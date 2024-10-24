The Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute (FSI), an arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reached a significant milestone on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, as it proudly graduated the first cohort of students from its maiden “Refresher and Orientation Program.” The event marked a new chapter in the professional development of Liberian diplomats, underscoring the Institute’s commitment to enhancing the skills of those who represent the country on the global stage. Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered the keynote address and charged the graduates to adopt the "language of diplomacy" in all their professional engagements. She emphasized that diplomacy is not just a profession but a calling that requires dedication, passion, and continuous improvement. "Diplomacy is a field for those with passion. It is not just about speaking on behalf of the country but understanding the intricate language that governs international relations," Cllr. Gray remarked.

She encouraged the graduates to remain passionate and committed to the profession, noting that their role in shaping Liberia’s global presence is critical. “As diplomats, you are the face of our nation in the international arena. How you communicate, negotiate, and present yourself reflects not only on you but on Liberia as a whole,” she added. Delivering the program’s overview, the Director General of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute, Mr. Reginald B. Goodridge, Sr., emphasized the importance of continuous learning in the rapidly evolving field of diplomacy. He explained that the program was tailored for practicing diplomats to sharpen their skills and keep pace with the latest trends in international relations. "Diplomacy is a dynamic field, constantly reshaped by new challenges and global realities such as climate change, shifts in global power, and the ever-pressing issue of balancing power among nations," said DG Goodridge.

The Director General stressed that the program was designed to ensure that Liberia's diplomats remain well-versed in the nuances of modern diplomacy. He highlighted key areas such as diplomatic etiquette, self-discipline, and the balance of power as integral to the program's curriculum. "In diplomacy, discipline and etiquette are paramount. A diplomat's ability to conduct themselves with grace and composure is as important as their knowledge of the issues at hand," he noted. The President of the graduating class, Pastor Alvin E. Attah, who also serves as the President of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) University, lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the FSI in advancing the knowledge and skills of the country’s diplomats. Pastor Attah stressed that the investment in developing highly skilled foreign service officers would secure Liberia’s future in the international community.

“By investing in the development of highly skilled foreign service officers, you are not only securing the future of our foreign relations but also reinforcing the nation’s ability to navigate the complexities of global diplomacy with professionalism and excellence,” he remarked. He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the FSI and noted that the graduates are deeply appreciative of the wisdom imparted during the course. “We are grateful for the wisdom and dedication shown by the instructors. This program has given us the tools we need to succeed as diplomats and to represent Liberia with pride and integrity,” Pastor Attah added. The graduation ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, who took the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the graduates. Among those in attendance were Ambassador George W. Wallace, Jr., Senior Advisor to the President of Liberia, and Mr. B. Elias Shoniyin, Dean of the Graduate School of Global Affairs at Cuttington University. Their presence added prestige to the occasion and further emphasized the significance of the program in Liberia’s diplomatic landscape.

The “Refresher and Orientation Program” represents the first step in a broader initiative by the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute to continually upgrade the skills of Liberia's diplomatic corps. As Liberia navigates an increasingly complex global landscape, the need for well-trained and informed diplomats is more critical than ever. This inaugural cohort of graduates is expected to bring fresh perspectives, enhanced skills, and a renewed sense of purpose to their respective roles within the Foreign Service. The FSI remains committed to providing high-quality training programs that respond to the evolving needs of the international diplomatic community. The Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute, established under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is responsible for training and developing Liberia’s diplomatic personnel. The Institute offers a range of programs designed to prepare diplomats for service at home and abroad, with a focus on professional development, international relations, and global diplomacy.