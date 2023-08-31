In a diplomatic gesture aimed at strengthening international ties and promoting cooperation, the designated commissioners from the Republic of Uganda and New Zealand to the Kingdom of Lesotho paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane on Wednesday.

In an interview, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane said they engaged in discussions that centred around mutual interests, collaborative opportunities, and the prospect of bolstering diplomatic relations.

He noted that the visit comes as a reflection of Lesotho’s commitment to fostering partnerships with countries across the globe thus paving the way for shared growth and development.

The High Commissioner of New Zealand to Lesotho, Dr Emma Rebecca Dunlop-Bennet said the discussions delved into potential areas of cooperation including trade, education, healthcare, and technology exchange. Both sides recognized the value of cultural and economic exchange in enhancing their nations’ prosperity.

The High Commissioner of Uganda to Lesotho, Mr. Paul Amaru said this visit not only underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement and strengthening the bilateral relations between the two sister countries, but they also have a long-standing relationship.

The meeting served as a platform for exchanging ideas and perspectives, fostering an environment of open dialogue, and promoting collaboration for the greater good.

The Kingdom of Lesotho remains committed to building lasting friendships and partnerships that transcend borders. This interaction marks yet another step towards a more interconnected world, where nations come together to address common challenges and seize shared opportunities.