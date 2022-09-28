The Lesotho National Migration Development Policy will serve as a foundation for the necessary regulatory framework.

This, the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Motlalentoa Letsosa said at the launch of the Lesotho National Migration Development Policy held at the ministry’s premises in Maseru.

Mr. Letsosa said the policy was developed with the help of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other development partners.

“With close consultation with the International Organization for Migration, the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Lesotho National Consultative Committee on Migration and Development (NCC), which is an inter-ministerial and multi-sectorial body that has an advisory role to government in all aspects of migration issues, the policy was developed,” Mr. Letsosa said.

The Minister said the policy aims at providing both a basis and direction for the intelligible and connecting of migration for development in Lesotho, adding that it will address the migration and development policy gap by providing a framework for action at the national level.

In conclusion, he thanked IOM and AUC for their unwavering support to the government of Lesotho as they are the financial supporters of the policy formulation.

Also speaking, the IOM Head of Office, Ms. Eriko Nishimura expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the policy, saying in the era of migration-related policies, the Ministry of Labour developed the Lesotho National Labour Migration Policy which was adopted by the cabinet in 2019.

Ms. Nishimura added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations also developed the Lesotho National Diaspora Policy, saying the National Migration Development Policy is aligned with these other migration policies and frameworks.

She said the Lesotho National Migration Development Policy will address migration issues, noting that it has identified 16 border areas of priority and singled out migration environment change, tourism and migration and migration and gender.

She thanked the Minister of Home Affairs for his effort in ensuring that the policy was adopted, saying this policy will be a guiding tool for them toward maximising the benefits of migration while minimising the impacts of migration.

Ms. Nishimura stressed that IOM is fully committed to continue working with the government of Lesotho, migrants and the Basotho population towards strengthening migration management and achieving development goals through effective migration management in Lesotho.

The Lesotho National Migration Development Policy was adopted by the cabinet of Lesotho two weeks prior to the launch.