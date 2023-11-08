Five newly appointed ministers were sworn-in at the ceremony administered by the acting Chief Justice, Justice Tseliso Monaphathi at the Royal Palace in Maseru on Thursday.

The new Ministers are Prof. Nqosa Mahao who is the Minister of Energy, Mr. Motlatsi Maqelepo is the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Mr. Tseliso Mokhosi has also been sworn in as the minister of Labour and Employment while Mr. Letsama Adontsi is the Minister of Environment and Forestry. Mr.Mphuthi Mphuthi is sworn in as the Minister of Public Service.

Meanwhile, the cabinet reshuffle saw Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane as the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense and National Security, the Deputy Prime Minister is now the DPM and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Mr. Mokhethi Shelile is the Minister of Trade, Industry and small business, Mr. Putsoa Lesaoana is the Minister of Gender, Youth and Social Development while Mr. Richard Ramoeletsi has been moved to the Minister of Law and Justice.

The newly sworn in Ministers took both oath of allegiance and oath of Office.