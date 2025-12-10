This year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition concluded its opening day with a gala dinner and awards ceremony on December 9, celebrating a transformative year for the region’s energy sector. With Senegal and Mauritania entering a new chapter as oil and gas producers and the broader MSGBC basin accelerating investment across hydrocarbons, renewables and green hydrogen, the evening honored outstanding leaders, companies and institutions whose contributions are shaping West Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

“MSGBC, we are here,” stated Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Senegal, adding, “What we discuss this evening may shape the future of Senegal. We are writing a page of history.”

Senegalese oil and gas engineering services company Gorée Offshore-Senegal has received the Local Content Excellence Award for its exceptional contributions towards national capacity building. As a homegrown engineering services company, Gorée Offshore-Senegal has become a trusted partner to major operators, recently securing contracts with MODEC, Woodside Energy and Subsea 7 on the Sangomar oilfield project and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development. With Senegal aiming to boost production at Sangomar, expand domestic processing and maximize local benefits under a revised petroleum code, Gorée Offshore-Senegal stands out for creating high-skilled jobs, advancing knowledge transfer and supporting national self-sufficiency.

Guinea-Conakry’s Ministry of Energy was honored with the Renewable Energy Pioneer Award. The country is emerging as a regional clean energy leader through major hydropower developments such as Souapiti (450 MW) and Amaria (300 MW), expanded solar infrastructure including the 84 MW CleanPower Generation project, and ambitious electrification and modernization programs targeting universal access by 2030.

For steering one of the world’s most ambitious green hydrogen strategies, the Green Hydrogen Recognition Award was presented to Taghiya Abeiderrahmane, Director of Low Carbon Hydrogen at Mauritania’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. Backed by a pioneering national hydrogen code and a clear government roadmap, Mauritania is partnering with major developers on multi-gigawatt projects such as AMAN (30 GW), Nour (10 GW) and Megaton Moon (60 GW) – initiatives set to reshape regional energy systems and position the country as a global hub for green hydrogen, ammonia and low-carbon industry.

The Female Pioneer in the Industry Award was presented to Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration and Production at the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, recognizing her exceptional leadership, technical expertise and long-standing contribution to Africa’s upstream sector. Jobe has emerged as one of West Africa’s most influential geoscience and exploration leaders, championing frontier basin development, driving collaboration initiatives and advancing opportunities for women across the energy value chain.

As the region advances toward a new era of energy growth, integration and sustainability, the 2025 MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power award recipients stand as exemplars of the leadership driving that momentum. Their achievements highlight the MSGBC basin’s rising global profile and reinforce the conference’s role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration and long-term development.

“At MSGBC, what it really comes to in the end, it comes to people,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “It comes to people. We want to thank Petrosen for hosting this evening. They have a big vision; they have big goals, and they have the audacity to want to accomplish them. This kind of ambition is what has become significant to MSGBC.”