The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) (http://www.KFAS.com) today announced the call for nominations for the 2023 Al Sumait Prize for African Development in Education. The prize, which is worth $1 million, is awarded annually to individuals or institutions that have made significant contributions to the advancement of one of three fields, education, health, and food security in Africa.

The Al Sumait Prize is named after the late Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a Kuwaiti physician who dedicated his life to helping the poor in Africa. The prize was established in 2015 at the request of the late Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The 2023 Prize area is Education and is to be awarded to individuals or institutions who through their research projects or initiatives have made significant advancement within one or more of the following areas (or other related fields):

Improving access to basic education, vocational and training programs, and/or higher education.

Improving literacy among all members of society.

Decreasing the dependence of children’s education on the socio-economic status of their parents.

Innovative approach to education that maximizes resources available (technology).

Eligible candidates include:

Organizations and research institutions whose initiatives and programs contributed significantly to solving education challenges in Africa.

Outstanding researchers who are nominated by their institutions and peers.

Nominations must be received on or before the 30th September 2023.

For more information on the prize and how to nominate, please visit the Al Sumait Prize website: https://apo-opa.info/3WHeTct