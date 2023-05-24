Kron, a leading provider of identity and access management, data security, and telco solutions, announced today that it will be attending GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the continent's largest tech event, from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

At the event, Kron will showcase its state-of-the-art Identity&Access Management solutions, including Privileged Access Management, Remote Access Management, PAM as a Service, as well as its Data Security solutions, including Database Access Monitoring, Database Firewall, and Dynamic Data Masking. Additionally, Kron will also showcase its Telco&Data Management solutions like CG NAT Logging and Enrichment, Observability Pipeline for SIEM, Service Orchestration and AAA Server.

Kron's solutions are designed to help businesses and organizations protect their data, secure their networks, and manage their user identities efficiently. By attending GITEX Africa 2023, Kron aims to connect with potential customers and partners, showcase its solutions, and gain valuable insights into the African tech market.

"We are excited to attend GITEX Africa 2023 and showcase our cutting-edge solutions to the African tech community," said Mete Sansal, CEO at Kron. "Our solutions are designed to help businesses and organizations tackle their most pressing security and data management challenges, and we believe they can make a significant difference in the African market. We look forward to meeting with attendees, partners, and customers at the event."

GITEX Africa 2023 will be held at Movenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi, Marrakech, Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023. Kron will be located at Hall 7, booth 7B-60, where attendees can learn more about its solutions and meet with its representatives.

For more information about Kron and its solutions, please visit www.krontech.com.

Contact:

Mehmet Özkara

Marketing Manager

mehmet.ozkara@krontech.com

+90 (549) 833 34 65

About Kron:

Kron, founded in 2007, produces advanced technology software and hardware products to meet the needs of large enterprises in service activation, quality assurance systems, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Access Control Systems, high-performance real-time data processing, and next-generation security and auditing areas. The company also integrates these products into the customer's environment. With its effective solutions that meet the needs of the ICT market, including Tier-1 service providers and regulatory bodies, Kron is experiencing rapid growth thanks to the value it provides to its target customers in the global ICT market. Kron's team of competent and experienced engineers is the company's main competitive advantage. The company is located in Istanbul's ITU ARI Teknokent headquarters, with offices in Ankara, Izmir, and New Jersey, providing access to the markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and America where there is a growing demand for telecommunications sector investments and their products and solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.Krontech.com/.