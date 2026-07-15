Africa's growth potential was a recurring theme at iFX Expo International 2026, with brokers, payment service providers and fintech companies increasingly looking to the continent as a strategic expansion market. Businesses operating across multiple regions increasingly require solutions that can support local collections, cross-border payouts and settlements through a single platform.

This was a recurring theme at iFX Expo International 2026 in Cyprus, where brokers, payment service providers and fintech companies gathered to discuss the future of trading, payments and customer acquisition.

Africa remains a priority growth market

Through conversations with industry players including B2Broker, Zotapay, Virtual Pay, Equals, Verify Africa, and Exness, Africa emerged as one of the most discussed growth markets. Participants highlighted the increasing demand for unified infrastructure that can simplify payment operations across multiple African countries.

Speaking during the panel session, “Who Will Power the Future of Global Payments’’ Kora’s Chief Financial Officer, Ayodeji Osisami highlighted why local expertise is essential to building payment infrastructure for Africa."You can’t serve a growing market by making assumptions. You have to be on the ground, understand what customers actually need, and build infrastructure that reflects the realities of each market."

His remarks reinforced the importance of combining local market knowledge with scalable infrastructure to help global businesses expand confidently across the continent.

Building the infrastructure behind growth

At the event, Kora shared how businesses can access Pay-ins, Payouts and settlement across multiple African markets through a single integration. These conversations reflected a growing need for payment infrastructure that can support expansion without adding operational complexity.

As demand for cross-border financial services continues to grow, Kora remains focused on helping global businesses access African markets through reliable, connected payment infrastructure that enables seamless money movement across the continent.

Contact | Lagos:

Olawale Akinola

Marketing Lead

olawale@korapay.com

About Kora:

Kora is a payment infrastructure platform enabling pay-ins, payouts, and settlements across Africa and beyond. Built for the complexity of African markets, Kora provides the reliability, local compliance, and settlement infrastructure that enterprises and financial institutions depend on. Learn more at Korahq.com.