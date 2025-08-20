The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) (www.KhalifaFund.ae) is supporting 10 Emirati SMEs to participate in Grains Africa 2025, a leading global event for advancing agriculture and food security, which will be held from August 21 to 23, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs), supported by KFED are active in agriculture technology, food security, and sustainable agriculture. The participation aligns with KFED’s efforts to drive the expansion of the national entrepreneurial ecosystem and catalyse development, particularly in key sectors. It further highlights KFED’s strategic vision to promote innovation, empower SMEs and enhance the global competitive edge of Emirati enterprises, while advancing national goals such as Emiratisation across industries and supply chains, as well as export growth.

Grains Africa 2025 serves as a gateway to promising agricultural markets, which are poised to reach a USD 1 Trillion by 2030[1].

The event is being held alongside AgroFoodPlastpack Exhibition 2025, convening exhibitors from 16 countries, further underscoring its role in fostering international collaborations aimed at addressing critical challenges in the food sector and positively shaping the future of the agriculture sector.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of KFED, said: “This participation highlights our commitment to supporting Emirati startups and entrepreneurs, while enhancing their global competitiveness, and is in line with Khalifa Fund’s vision to establish a sustainable business ecosystem, which will support long-term growth and economic diversification”.

The UAE companies backed by KFED will showcase their innovative solutions at the event, including smart agriculture technologies designed to enhance productivity, value-added food manufacturing ventures and climate-conscious sustainable agriculture solutions. Some of the key exhibitors are East Gate, a specialist in bakery equipment; iPack, high-quality sterile cardboard provider; Printing Talk, offering precision-printed packaging solutions for cafes and food companies; iPlast Industries, a pioneer in plastic pallets and innovative packaging solutions that cater to food and beverage manufacturers, particularly in filling lines; Samira Maatouk, a unique brand of premium Emirati coffee; Orion, supplying advanced packaging products like films, liners, sleeves and bags tailored for the food and beverages industry; and Popular Popcorn, a family business offering healthy and premium popcorn varieties.

KFED’s participation in Grains Africa 2025 will enable UAE companies to expand into African markets, while strengthening local public-private integration. It further underscores the success of the Fund’s ‘SME Export Enablement Programme,’ launched in 2025, which aims to equip small and medium-sised enterprises with the tools and support necessary to enter international markets. Through expert advisory services, capacity building, and access to global trade platforms, the program enhances the global competitiveness of UAE-based businesses and helps them identify and seize export opportunities.

KFED’s supported SMEs participation in Grains Africa 2025 is part of the Fund’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable entrepreneurship and strengthen collaboration within one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. It also aligns with its strategy to support sustainable development goals (SDGs) and consolidate the UAE’s position as a globally leading destination for industrial and agricultural innovation.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 2 4418995

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.OrientPlanet.com

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.KhalifaFund.ae