The Hustler Fund will be recalibrated to allow Muslims consume the product.

President William Ruto said packaging the Fund to be Shariah compliant will deepen financial inclusion in Kenya.

He said so far more than seven million Kenyans are benefiting from the Hustler Fund that is barely 16 months old.

“We will also adjust other Government financial instruments to comply with the Islamic Law,” he explained.

He added that the move will make available more funds to drive the country’s development.

President Ruto spoke on Monday evening at State House when he hosted the Iftar Dinner.

He challenged religious leaders to be on the forefront in praying for the country.

“We are on track to making Kenya a better country for all. It is our responsibility to make it greater,” he noted.