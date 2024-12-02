Kenya commemorated World AIDS Day 2024 with a call to action and a renewed commitment to eliminating HIV as a public health threat.

The national event, held at Nyayo Stadium, was attended by Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, Principal Secretaries Mr. Harry Kimtai (Medical Services) and Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth and key partners in health.

Dr. Barasa emphasized the crucial role of men and boys in the fight against HIV, urging them to challenge stigma, promote health-seeking behaviors, and lead community efforts. “The fight against HIV is a collective effort, and men and boys must be champions for change,” she stated.

Kenya has made significant progress in its HIV response, with 98% of adults living with HIV receiving treatment by the end of 2023, and 97% achieving viral suppression. New HIV infections have dropped by 83% over the past decade, while AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 64%.

Despite these achievements, Dr. Barasa acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in addressing care gaps for children, young people, and men, who are disproportionately affected.

The Cabinet Secretary also outlined Kenya’s strategic plan to achieve a self-reliant HIV response by 2030, highlighting the importance of continued innovation and improvements in the health system.

One key development is the adoption of long-acting injectable cabotegravir for HIV prevention, which is transforming the country’s approach to care.

Dr. Barasa reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all citizens, especially those in underserved areas. “The government is dedicated to ensuring that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare services, regardless of their socio-economic status,” she emphasized.