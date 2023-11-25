The Government is seized of the flood situation in the country.

President William Ruto said at least 70 lives have been lost and 36,000 households displaced following the intense downpour.

He noted that the rains would continue, hence the need to prepare for unfolding emergencies.

The President observed that the dire situation has necessitated an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“This will provide solid intervention mechanisms to help tackle the issue,” he said.

He said the country is better prepared going into the future, especially with the onboarding of the County Governments.

He was speaking on Saturday at State House, Nairobi, during a meeting with agencies that deal with various aspects of disaster response.

The President announced that a National Disaster Operation Centre has been operationalised to co-ordinate responses.

“Adequate interventions have been put in place to tackle the emerging crisis.”

The President explained that the Government has made available resources to ensure vulnerable cases access adequate food.

The Kenya Defence Forces, he went on, will provide last mile deliveries by air, especially in counties marooned by floods.

“We will also mobilise the National Youth Service and the Provincial Administration to ensure Kenyans are safe.”

Meanwhile, the President asked Kenyans to take advantage of the rains and engage in farming.

He argued that subsidised fertilisers have been made available to help farmers produce enough food for next season.

“Where support is required to farmers, we will make it available.”

Present were Cabinet Secretaries, Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru, Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla and Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, among others.