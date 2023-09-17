The Government is putting in place efficient health service delivery systems, strengthening health infrastructure and human resources to ensure quality,safe and affordable services for all Kenyans.

Speaking at Afya House when she flagged off a walk to mark World Patient Safety Day, Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni noted that safety and quality of healthcare services is at the core of provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) "This is reaffirmed by shift of focus from curative to preventive and Promotive health."She said.

The World Health Organization estimates 4 in 100 people die from unsafe care in low income countries.

The PS said that Preventing infections and errors in healthcare settings helps limit the spread of diseases, contributes to community well-being, and supports broader public health goals.

"As we commemorate the #WorldPatientSafetyDay, the Ministry of Health reaffirms its unwavering commitment to patient safety initiatives at every level of care." Said the PS.

Ms. Muthoni appreciated the World Health Organization, Pharm Access, Agha Khan Health Services and the Kenya Association of Pharmaceutical Industries for their dedication to patient safety saying their support is instrumental in advancing the country's health goals.